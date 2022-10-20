 
     
DESCARCĂ APLICAȚIA: iTunes app Android app on Google Play Windows Phone Store
CELE MAI NOI ȘTIRI ȘI ALERTE BREAKING NEWS: ACTIVEAZĂ NOTIFICĂRILE

Over 69,000 travelers enter Romania in past 24 hrs, including almost 7,900 Ukrainians

refugiati

Approximately 145,000 people, Romanian and foreign nationals, and over 43,000 means of transport underwent border checks at all of Romania's crossing points on Wednesday, on both the inbound and the outbound, the General Border Police Inspectorate (IGPF) reports.

There were 69,428 travelers on the inbound, including 7,882 Ukrainian citizens (up by almost 4 percent compared to the day before). The number of Ukrainians who crossed into Romania since the pre-war date of February 10 until October 19 is 2,622,837, the IGPF said.

As part of the specific activities at crossing points and the green border, the border police found 48 illegal acts (26 infractions and 22 contraventions) committed by both Romanian and foreign citizens. Fines worth over RON 9,900 were issued, told Agerpres.

23 foreign citizens who did not meet the legal requirements were denied entry to the country, and 26 Romanian citizens were also not allowed to leave the country for various legal reasons.

Urmărește-ne:
ACTIVEAZĂ NOTIFICĂRILE

CITESTE SI
EXQUIS.RO
SPORTBULL.RO
BUGETUL.RO
BLACKNEWS.RO
REVISTABLOGURILOR.RO
Externe
Sănătate
Economie
Social
Cultură si Media
Uniunea Europeană

Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri.

Urmărește stiripesurse.ro pe Facebook

stiripesurse.ro
×

Help your friends know more about Romania!

Share this article on Facebook

Share this article!

×
NEWSLETTER

Nu uitaţi să daţi "Like". În felul acesta nu veţi rata cele mai importante ştiri.