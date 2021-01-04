Vaccination against COVID-19 started on Monday at the "Prof. Dr. Dimitrie Gerota" Emergency Hospital, over 70 pct of the medical unit's staff opting to be vaccinated, said the director of the institution, doctor Alida Moise, according to AGERPRES.

"In the coming days, almost the entire staff of Gerota Hospital will be vaccinated - 271 people - which means more than 71 pct of the hospital's staff. In the next few days, colleagues who are now on leave or in the first three months after the illness will join us. We are starting with the vaccination of our own staff, but we are assigned employees from SMURD [Mobile Emergency Service for Resuscitation and Extrication], from the Inspectorate for Emergency Situations and paramedics that we vaccinate together with the Kretzulescu Polyclinic, the other medical unit in Bucharest with the Ministry of Interior. Even when I was in quarantine, I hoped that one day this vaccine would be ready, something that has come true today, and you noticed that I got vaccinated," said the medical representative.

She also affirmed that due to the vaccine, there is hope that "things can be controlled in the near future."

"It's a common sting, and the side effects ... it's still too early to tell. (...) The fact that over 70 pct of our team has stated their intention to get vaccinated means that we have confidence and hope that we will be able to put an end to this epidemic. (..) We have hope now, the vaccine has come out and we hope that things can be controlled in the near future," maintained the doctor.