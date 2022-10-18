Over 71,000 people have entered Romania on Monday, of which 7,513 were Ukrainians

The General Inspectorate of the Border Police informs in a press release sent on Tuesday to Agerpres that, on Monday, 71,807 people entered Romania through border points throughout the country, of which 7,513 were Ukrainian citizens, down 10.99% compared to the previous day, told Agerpres.

The over 71,000 people, Romanian and foreign citizens, with over 40,000 means of transport, have carried out verification formalities (both inbound and outbound).

Starting from February 10 (pre-conflict period), at the national level, 2,607,354 Ukrainian citizens entered Romania.

Also on Monday, 16 foreign citizens who did not meet the conditions provided for by law were not allowed to enter the country, and 14 Romanian citizens were also not allowed to leave for various legal reasons.