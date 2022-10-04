Over 75,000 people enter Romania on Monday, of which around 8,200 Ukrainians

The General Inspectorate of the Border Police informs that on Monday, 75,059 people entered Romania through border points throughout the country, of which 8,171 were Ukrainian citizens, down by about 8% compared to the previous day, told Agerpres.

According to a press release sent to AGERPRES on Tuesday, approximately 159,400 people, Romanian and foreign citizens, with more than 42,600 means of transport, went through the control formalities at the border points throughout the country, both in the direction of entry and exit of transport.

As of February 10, 2022 (pre-conflict period), 2,491,865 Ukrainian citizens entered our country.

On Monday, 16 foreign citizens who did not meet the conditions provided for by law were not allowed to enter the country and 15 Romanian citizens were not allowed to leave for various legal reasons.