Over 7,600 Ukrainians enter Romania on Thursday, 161,700 people crossing border

More than 7,600 Ukrainian citizens entered Romania on Thursday, and in total about 161,700 people, Romanian and foreign citizens, and about 46,000 means of transport completed the control formalities at the border points.

"There were 67,992 people on the way to enter Romania, of which 7,631 were Ukrainian citizens," informs the General Inspectorate of the Border Police, in a statement sent to AGERPRES on Friday.

The police found 38 illegal acts (24 crimes and 14 misdemeanors) committed by both Romanian and foreign citizens, and the value of the contravention fines applied amounts to approximately 6,200 RON. Goods were seized for confiscation in the amount of approximately 730,050 RON.

On Thursday, 19 foreign citizens who did not meet the conditions provided for by law were not allowed to enter the country and 13 Romanian citizens were not allowed to leave for various legal reasons.