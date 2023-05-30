Over 79,000 people entered Romania on Monday, of which over 7,800 Ukrainians

The General Inspectorate of the Border Police (IGPR) informs that on Monday, 79,155 people entered Romania through the border points, of which 7,866 were Ukrainian citizens.

According to a press release sent to AGERPRES on Tuesday, approximately 182,950 people, Romanian and foreign citizens, with approximately 45,320 means of transport, went through the control formalities, both inbound and outbound, through the border points throughout the country.

Starting with February 10, 2022 (pre-conflict period), 4,367,686 Ukrainian citizens entered Romania.

In the areas of competence, the crossing points and the "green border", the police found 34 illegal acts (19 crimes and 15 misdemeanors) committed by both Romanian and foreign citizens, and the value of the contravention fines applied amounted to 5,320 RON.

Goods were seized for confiscation in the amount of approximately 225,000 RON.

On Monday, 20 foreign citizens who did not meet the conditions provided for by law were not allowed to enter the country and 14 Romanian citizens were not allowed to leave for various legal reasons.