Over 80,000 persons enter Romania on Tuesday, including 11,000 Ukrainians

The General Inspectorate of the Border Police informs that, on Wednesday, 80,992 people entered Romania, through the border crossing points, out of whom 11,000 were Ukrainian citizens, increasing by 15.7pct compared to the previous day.

According to a press release sent on Thursday to AGERPRES, approximately 171,000 persons, Romanian and foreign citizens, carried out the control formalities at the border crossing points nationwide, both on the way in and on the way out, with more than 44,200 means of transport, told Agerpres.

Starting with February 10, 2022 (pre-conflict period), 2,306,681 Ukrainian citizens entered Romania.

"In terms of the specific activity at the border crossing points and the "green border," the border police discovered 61 illegalities (25 crimes and 36 contraventions) committed by both Romanian and foreign citizens, with the amount of fines applied exceeding 14,000 lei," the same source shows.