Over 83,000 people enter Romania on December 11, including 7,700 Ukrainian nationals

As many as 83,208 people, including 7,748 Ukrainian nationals, entered Romania on Sunday, December 11, down 16 pct from the previous day, informs the General Border Police Inspectorate (IGPF) on Sunday in a press release sent to AGERPRES.

According to IGPF, at the border points nationwide, approximately 165,500 persons, Romanian and foreign citizens, were checked both on the way in and on the way out of Romania, as well as more than 44,000 means of transport.

Starting February 10, 2022 (pre-conflict time) 3,039,504 Ukrainian citizens entered Romania nationwide.

The border police detected 30 illegal acts (15 crimes and 15 misdemeanors) in the areas under their jurisdiction - the crossing points and the green border - committed by both Romanian and foreign citizens, levying RON 8,500 in fines in the process.

Assets of an estimated value of RON 152,000 were impounded.

The Border police denied the entry of 21 foreign citizens who did not meet the conditions provided by the law and 9 Romanian citizens were not allowed to leave for various legal reasons.