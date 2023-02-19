Over 84k persons enter Romania on February 18, including 7,687 Ukrainian citizens

More than 84,000 people, including 7,687 Ukrainian citizens, entered Romania on Saturday, the General Inspectorate of the Border Police (IGPF) informs.

According to an IGPF press release sent to Agerpres on Sunday, about 191,100 Romanian and foreign citizens and more than 54,500 means of transport completed the control formalities in both directions through the border points throughout the country.

"On the way into Romania, there were 84,164 persons, of whom 7,687 were Ukrainian citizens. Thus, from 10.02.2022 (pre-conflict period) until 18.02.2023, at 24.00 hours, through border crossing points nationwide, 3,575,527 Ukrainian citizens entered Romania," the quoted source mentions.

The border police officers found 78 illegal acts (26 offences and 52 contraventions) committed by both Romanian and foreign citizens, and seized goods worth approximately 92,000 lei for confiscation. The value of the fines imposed amounts to more than 27,400 lei.

Twenty-one foreign citizens were not allowed to enter the country, as they did not meet the legal requirements, and 35 Romanian citizens were not allowed to leave the country for various legal reasons, the IGPF also informs.