Over 90 emergency interventions of mountain rescuers in past 24 hrs

More than 90 calls requesting emergency intervention of mountain rescuers were received in the last 24 hours, most of them for the central Brasov area, agerpres reports.

In the past 24 hours, 91 calls were received at the Mountain Rescue National Dispatch Salvamont: 12 calls for the Brasov City Mountain Rescue, 11 for Voineasa mountain rescue, 8 calls for Prahova - Busteni Mountain Rescue, 7 for Lupeni Mountain Rescue, 6 each for the mountain rescuers in Cluj, Suceava, Sibiu, 5 each for the Mountain Rescue Caras Severin-Muntele Mic, Sinaia Vatra Dornei, Gorj and Maramures, 4 calls for Mountain Rescue Predeal and 2 for Mountain Rescue Borsa.

According to Salvamont, one call was registered for the Mountain Rescue Caras Severin-Semenic, Alba, Harghita and Buzau.

In the case of these interventions, 93 people were rescued, 36 having been handed over to the Ambulance or SMURD (Mobile Emergency Service for Resuscitation and Extrication) to be rushed to the hospital.

There were also 54 calls asking for advice and information about ski areas and tourist routes in the mountain area.

