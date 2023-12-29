Over 9,000 Ukrainians enter Romania on Thursday

More than 9,000 Ukrainian citizens entered Romania on Thursday, and in total about 185,400 people, Romanian and foreign citizens, and about 44,700 means of transport completed the control formalities at the border points throughout the country.

"There were 85,963 people on the way to enter Romania, of which 9,016 were Ukrainian citizens," informs the General Inspectorate of the Border Police, in a statement sent to AGERPRES on Friday.

The police found 48 illegal acts (27 crimes and 21 misdemeanors) committed by both Romanian and foreign citizens, and the value of the contravention fines applied amounts to approximately 35,400 RON. Goods were seized for confiscation in the amount of approximately 419,800 RON.

On Thursday, 20 foreign citizens who did not meet the conditions provided for by law were not allowed to enter the country and 14 Romanian citizens were not allowed to leave for various legal reasons.