Over 9,850 companies suspend operations January through November 2020

The number of firms that suspended their activity decreased by more than 23.29 pct between January and November 2020 compared to the same period in 2019, reaching 9,851, according to data published by the National Trade Registry Office (ONRC).

By industry, the largest number of suspensions was registered in wholesale and retail trade, repair of motor vehicles and motorcycles, respectively 2,731 (-30.93 pct), in other service activities - 1,043 suspensions (-12.72 pct) and in professional, scientific and technical activities - 793 suspensions (-22.25 pct).

In November there were 873 business suspensions, most in Bucharest - 92 and in the counties of Bihor - 49, Prahova - 47, Cluj - 33, Iasi, Timis and Arad, 32 companies each.