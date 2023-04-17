Over four million Ukrainians enter Romania since beginning of war

More than four million Ukrainians have entered Romania since the beginning of the war in Ukraine, according to data with the General Inspectorate of the Romanian Border Police (IGPF).

According to IGPF, 66,244 people, including 4,681 Ukrainian citizens, entered Romania on Sunday, April 16.

At the border points nationwide on Sunday nearly 138,600 people, Romanian and foreign citizens, were checked both on the way in and on the way out of Romania, as well as more than 30,500 means of transport, told Agerpres.

Starting February 10, 2022 (pre-conflict time) 4,000,661 Ukrainian citizens entered Romania.

The border police detected 30 illegal acts (16 crimes and 14 misdemeanors) in the areas under their jurisdiction - the crossing points and the green border - committed by both Romanian and foreign citizens.

Assets of a value of more than RON 570,000 were impounded.

Twenty-one foreign citizens who did not meet the conditions provided by the law were denied entry.

Also on Sunday, 17 Romanian citizens were not allowed to leave for various legal reasons.