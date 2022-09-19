Over one billion lei worth of transactions on stock market's first trading session this week

Transactions concluded on Monday on the Bucharest Stock Exchange (BVB) totaled 1.052 billion lei (213.88 million euros), of which 1.018 billion lei (206.83 million euros) represented bond transactions, and the highest value was recorded with bonds issued by the Ministry of Finance.

The Stock Exchange closed Monday's session in the red, with the main BET index recording a 2.63% depreciation, up to 11,444.88 points, as well as BET-Plus, which shows the evolution of the most liquid 37 stocks on the Stock Exchange, which recorded a decrease of 2.55%, told Agerpres.

At the same time, the extended blue-chip index BET-XT, of the most liquid 25 titles, closed 2.63% down, while the index of SIFs, BET-FI, had a decrease of 2.45%.

The BET-BK index, the yield benchmark of investment funds, ended the session with a 2.12% decline, and the BET-NG, which measures the evolution of the ten energy and utility companies, depreciated by 3.02%.

The BET AeRO index, which includes 20 representative companies on the AeRO market, dropped 0.96%.

On the Regulated Market, the most traded shares were OMV Petrom, with 6.13 million lei, followed by Fondul Proprietatea, which generated exchanges worth 4.17 million lei, and Banca Transilvania, with 3.58 million lei.

The best developments were recorded by COS Targoviste (14.37%), Aerostar (+5.52%) and SIF 1 Banat-Crisana (+1.63%).

On the other hand, the most important decreases were recorded by the shares of UCM Resita (-14.58%), Condmag (-13.13%) and SIF 4 Muntenia (-7.34%).