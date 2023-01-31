Gov't to pass bill ensuring 210 million EUR for rehabilitation and modernization of some hospitals

Prime Minister Nicolae Ciuca announced on Tuesday that the Executive is to pass a draft law under which approximately 20 million EUR are ensured for the rehabilitation and modernization of some hospitals, told Agerpres.

"We all know that the Romanian citizens expect better health services, they expect the modernization of the education system. Today, we are passing a draft law through which we ensure the spending of approximately 210 million EUR for the rehabilitation and modernization of some hospital units and, this way, I believe that beyond the infrastructure component in hospitals, we also take into account the part of ensuring and improving medical services and the relationship between patient and doctor," the prime minister stated in the beginning of the Government meeting.

In the meeting on Tuesday, the Executive is to clear a bill on contracting two loans from the European Investment Bank, worth approximately 1,440 million RON, for investment works, rehabilitation, consolidation and related endowments of 26 hospital units from several counties and Bucharest.

In his turn, Health Minister Alexandru Rafila showed that on the meeting's agenda there is also an Emergency Ordinance draft which aims to introduce the new framework contract that ensures the new methodological norms in the health system.