Painting exhibition dedicated to Romanian Blouse Day, unveiled at 'Mihai Eminescu' Cultural Center

An exhibition of paintings by artists from Romania and the Republic of Moldova dedicated to Romanian Traditional Blouse Day, celebrated on June 24, was unveiled on Tuesday at the "Mihai Eminescu" UNESCO Cultural Center.

The manager of the "Mihai Eminescu" Cultural Center, Nicoleta Paninopol, declared, on the occasion of the opening, that the works address the theme of the holiday, presenting a series of moments from the life of Romanians, celebrations, such as Dragobetele [Romanian lovers' day], in which they participate in traditional Romanian costumes.

Nicoleta Paninopol mentioned that Romanian folk costumes and those from the Republic of Moldova are exhibited.

According to the manager of the "Mihai Eminescu" Cultural Center, both ambassadors and cultural attachés from Croatia, Hungary, Mexico, Israel, Spain and Belarus were present at the event.

The painting exhibition can be visited for free until July 2.

The event ended with an artistic moment by soprano Ozana Barabancea.