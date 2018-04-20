Palestinian ambassador: Government's intention to move Romanian Embassy to Jerusalem violates international law

The Government's intention to move the Romanian Embassy from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem is an act that violates international law, the decisions of the Council of Europe and contradicts the position of the Romanian state regarding the resolution of the Israeli-Palestinian conflict, considers the representatives of the Embassy of the Palestine State in Bucharest.

According to a press release issued on Friday for AGERPRES, the Embassy of the Palestine State in Bucharest is concerned about the decision of the Romanian Government to adopt the memorandum on the start of the relocation procedures of the Embassy of Romania from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem."We consider that the intention of the Romanian Government to move the Romanian Embassy to Jerusalem is an act that violates international law, the decisions of the Council of Europe and is contrary to the position of the Romanian state regarding the settlement of the Israeli-Palestinian conflict," said Ambassador of the Palestine State in Bucharest Fuad Kokaly, quoted in the press release.The diplomatic mission also refers to the reaction of the head of state on this issue."As the release of the Presidential Administration in Bucharest shows, such a decision could endanger the national security of Romanian citizens and violates the resolutions of the UN Security Council and the General Assembly that call on the member states to abstain from establishing diplomatic missions in Jerusalem," the embassy specifies.Moreover, the Embassy of the Palestine State shows, "the action of the Romanian Government endangers the interest of the Romanian state and of its citizens in the Arab and Muslim world.""We call upon the institutions of the Romanian state to remain in the position of balance they have adopted so far and to play a constructive role in the peace efforts between Israelis and Palestinians, a peace based on the solution of the two states, Palestine and Israel, to live in peace and security and good neighborhood," Fuad Kokaly said.The Embassy of the Palestine State in Bucharest reminds all Romanians that after the admission of Palestine as a non-observing member state, the United Nations decided on December 17, 2012 that the name "Palestine State" be adopted by the UN in all its subsequent work, reaffirming through this the legitimate existence of the Palestinian state with its capital in East Jerusalem, according to Resolution 181 of November 29, 1947."In this context, we welcome President Klaus Iohannis ' appeal to responsibility and discernment and reiterate the conviction that Romania will remain a guarantor of international law and a responsible protector of the national security of its citizens," further reads the release.