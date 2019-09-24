Palestinian Culture Days take place this weekend at the Romanian Peasant Museum

Music, photo exhibitions, traditional dances, presentations of Palestinian traditional costumes and authentic gastronomy are included in the schedule of the first edition of the Palestinian Culture Days, an event which will be held as of Friday until Sunday, in the premises and courtyard of the Romanian Peasant Museum.

According to a release sent to AGERPRES, on the occasion of the Palestinian Culture Days - the Embassy of the State of Palestine, in collaboration with the "Mahmoud Darwish" Palestinian Cultural Center - will also present in Bucharest the Palestinian tourism and literature offer.

The opening of the event takes place on Friday, at 17:00hrs, at the Horia Bernea Studio, with a traditional music performance of the "Chems Band" and the opening of a photography exhibition about Palestine. On this occasion, Ambassador of the State of Palestine in Bucharest Fuad Kokaly will deliver a speech.

On Saturday and Sunday, the visitors will be able to admire the clothing articles hand-sewed from fabrics selected and brought from the heart of Bethlehem - in the area of the Palestinian Port, icons and souvenirs - in the Bazaar area.

On Saturday, at 18:00hrs, in the Kiseleff Park, the sports event called "Run for Palestina" will take place.

Also included in the offer of the Palestinian Culture Days also included will be the food area with traditional dishes, ice cream, Arab coffee and aromatic teas.

"This projects combines poetry, traditions and music of Magreb and the Middle East. They are presented by Palestinian singer Mountrer al Raee, musicians Wassim Qassis (Bouzouki, Oud) and French band Chems (Chems Amrouche - singer and guitarist, singer Saz / Malik Ziad - guembri and mandole instruments & Slim Mesbah - percussion). The combination between the traditional and improvised music offers a repertory rich in compositions and arrangements for a transforming musical journey for the entire family," the organisers informs.

AGERPRES National News Agency is a media partner of the event.