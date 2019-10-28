Pambuccian: Group of national minorities, to support in its entirety Orban Government investiture

The leader of the parliamentary group of national minorities (others than the Hungarian minority) Varujan Pambuccian, announced on Monday that this group's representatives fully support the Orban Government's investiture and said he proposed to the prime minister-designate for the Secretary General of the Government to hold the rank of minister.

"We had a second discussion with Mr. Chairman Ludovic Orban, along the same lines as the first discussion. As I have said, our parliamentary group, unlike what we have got you accustomed so far, will support in its entirety the investiture of this government and, as I told Mr. Orban, after the investiture, we will discuss point-by-point on the bills that also affect us or in which we are very interested or are of general interest and we have a different point of view. (...) I hope the government is invested on Monday," Pambuccian said after meeting with the prime minister-designate, Ludovic Orban.

Pambuccian showed that all the parliamentarians of the group will be present at the investiture vote.

He went on to say he wishes the new government ensure a stable year ahead of the local and parliamentary elections, and said that he proposed to the prime minister-designate that the secretary general of the government should be minister.

"We did not have specific conditions for this matter. I only made a suggestion to him related to the structure of the government, but here we will leave it to Mr Orban to decide. (...) It is a rational proposal, that the Secretary General should have rank of minister. We are not talking about an additional ministry, the General Secretariat of the Government exists anyway, the Secretary General of the Government participates in the meetings of the government in any case. He/she should have the rank of minister, because in this case, the array from which Mr chairman can choose is a larger one, that is to say, it can also be from among the members of Parliament," added Pambuccian.

Asked if he would like a representative of the national minorities in the position of Secretary General of the Government, he said no.