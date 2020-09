The plenary session of the Parliament passed, on Tuesday, the budget revision for 2020 with the Social Democratic Party's (PSD) amendment regarding the increase in the pension point by 40%.

There were 242 votes in favor, 147 against and 11 abstentions.The parliamentarians decided, at the proposal of PSD, to repeal the article according to which the pension point was increased by 14%, thus keeping in force the law of the public pension system which provides for a 40% increase.