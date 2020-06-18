 
     
DESCARCĂ APLICAȚIA: iTunes app Android app on Google Play Windows Phone Store
CELE MAI NOI ȘTIRI ȘI ALERTE BREAKING NEWS: ACTIVEAZĂ NOTIFICĂRILE

Parliament - budgetary rectification of state social insurance budget for 2020 adopted as presented by Gov't

Inquam Photos / George Calin
orban parlament orban masca

Parliament on Thursday adopted the bill on the approval of the Government Emergency Ordinance No. 51/2020, in the form presented by the Government, on the budgetary rectification of the state social insurance budget for 2020.

The bill was adopted with 342 votes "in favour", 28 "against," and two abstentions.

In the case of the state social insurance budget, the proposal is mainly to cut the current revenues of the public pension system by 6.042 billion lei and increase the subsidy granted from the state budget by the same amount.

The budget for unemployment allowance provides an increase in the revenues of the unemployment insurance system by 1,346.270 billion lei, as well as the decrease of the current revenues by 114.941 lei.

ACTIVEAZĂ NOTIFICĂRILE

CITESTE SI
EXQUIS.RO
BUGETUL.RO
BLACKNEWS.RO
REVISTABLOGURILOR.RO
Externe
Sănătate
Economie
Social
Cultură si Media
Uniunea Europeană

Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri.

Urmărește stiripesurse.ro pe Facebook

stiripesurse.ro
×

Help your friends know more about Romania!

Share this article on Facebook

Share this article!

×
NEWSLETTER

Nu uitaţi să daţi "Like". În felul acesta nu veţi rata cele mai importante ştiri.