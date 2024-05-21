Subscription modal logo Premium

Parliament civil servants dissatisfied with their salaries organise spontaneous protest

sosoaca scandal parlament

Parliament civil servants organised a spontaneous protest on Tuesday in front of the plenary hall of the Chamber of Deputies, as they are dissatisfied with their salaries.

More than 100 civil servants employed by the Chamber of Deputies gathered on Tuesday in front of the plenary hall in a spontaneous protest that began at 11,00 and is expected to last an hour. They displayed several placards reading "Solidarity with SGG [Government General Secretariat] employees," "We've had enough mockery," "You've ignored us long enough."

Parliament civil servants claim they receive too low salaries.

