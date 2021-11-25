 
     
Parliament - Gov't investiture / Ciuca Cabinet gets confidence vote (official)

Inquam Photos / Octav Ganea
ciuca parlament

Romania's Parliament, in a plenary sitting on Thursday, gave the vote of confidence to the Cabinet proposed by PM-designate Nicolae Ciuca.

There were 318 votes in favour and 126 against.

A minimum number of 234 votes in favour were needed for the proposed government to be invested by Parliament.

The voting was secret, with balls.

Parliament's decision on granting the vote of confidence will be forwarded as soon as possible to the head of state, to proceed to the government appointment.

The Prime Minister, the ministers and the other members of the government are going to be individually sworn-in before President Klaus Iohannis, Agerpres informs.

