 
     
DESCARCĂ APLICAȚIA: iTunes app Android app on Google Play Windows Phone Store
CELE MAI NOI ȘTIRI ȘI ALERTE BREAKING NEWS: ACTIVEAZĂ NOTIFICĂRILE

Parliament - gov't investiture/ Start vote for new government and its programme

inquamphotos - Octav Ganea
Parlament

The joint plenum of the Chamber of Deputies and the Senate has started the voting procedure on the governing programme and list of ministers of the new government proposed by Prime Minister-designate Marcel Ciolacu.

Ciolacu presented his governing programme and the list of his future ministers in front of the Parliament, which presentation was followed by debates on the two topics.

Voting is secret, with balls. In order for the Government to be vested, there is need of the favourable vote of at least 233 MPs.

Deputies vote first, then Senators. AGERPRES

ACTIVEAZĂ NOTIFICĂRILE

CITESTE SI
EXQUIS.RO
SPORTBULL.RO
BUGETUL.RO
BLACKNEWS.RO
REVISTABLOGURILOR.RO
Externe
Sănătate
Economie
Social
Cultură si Media
Uniunea Europeană

Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri.

Urmărește stiripesurse.ro pe Facebook

stiripesurse.ro
×

Help your friends know more about Romania!

Share this article on Facebook

Share this article!

×
NEWSLETTER

Nu uitaţi să daţi "Like". În felul acesta nu veţi rata cele mai importante ştiri.