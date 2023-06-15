Parliament - gov't investiture/ Start vote for new government and its programme

The joint plenum of the Chamber of Deputies and the Senate has started the voting procedure on the governing programme and list of ministers of the new government proposed by Prime Minister-designate Marcel Ciolacu.

Ciolacu presented his governing programme and the list of his future ministers in front of the Parliament, which presentation was followed by debates on the two topics.

Voting is secret, with balls. In order for the Government to be vested, there is need of the favourable vote of at least 233 MPs.

Deputies vote first, then Senators. AGERPRES