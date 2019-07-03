Parliament leaders announce ruling lawmakers' move to transpose results of May 26 referendum into law

The heads of the two Houses of Parliament, Calin Popescu-Tariceanu and Marcel Ciolacu, announced in a joint statement on Tuesday the submission of the legislative initiative for the revision of the Constitution of Romania, stating that the PSD-ALDE ruling coalition understands to transpose into law the results of the May 26 referendum validated by the Constitutional Court of Romania.

"We understand that it is our duty to initiate the amendment of the fundamental law in order bring the constitutional text in agreement with the voters' will expressed at the referendum and to ensure a predictable, unitary and stable legal framework. Consequently, a provision to preclude individual pardon for corruption offenses shall be instated, and a new regulatory framework for government ordinances shall be set in place, limiting the areas that can be regulated via emergency ordinance, while the scope of the constitutional control over the ordinances shall be extended. The principles of integrity in the exercise of public dignities and offices shall also be transposed into the provisions of the Constitution. We consider that these measures correspond to the vote of the society's majority and that they must find a transposition into law," Chamber of Deputies' Speaker Marcel Ciolacu and Senate President Calin Popescu-Tariceanu said in the statement.

The two House leaders accuse the opposition parties of having refused a dialogue on the revision of the Constitution and argue that no member of the opposition truly seeks governing and solving the citizens' problems.

"On the other hand, we cannot go without emphasizing the superficiality of the opposition parties, that refused a constructive dialogue on this subject too. This makes it even clearer to us that they continue to reference the citizens and the message the voters conveyed on May 26 only when electoral benefits are at stake. Everybody is now satisfied that no member of the opposition actually wants governing, as they also don't want to solve any of the citizens' problems, yet at least on this subject of major public interest we expect them to have a mature and serious approach and not attempt to block this legislative initiative in Parliament," conclude the leaders of the Parliament Houses.

PSD and ALDE lawmakers submitted to Parliament a bill for the revision of the Constitution, signed by 140 deputies and senators of the two governing parties. The opposition parties also tabled on Monday a draft for the amendment of the Constitution, transposing the outcome of the May 26 referendum into law.