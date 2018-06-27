Parliament/No-confidence motion/Kelemen:We are witnessing Opposition's attempt to take over governing but with no clear solution

Hungarian Democratic Union of Romania (UDMR) chairman, Kelemen Hunor, declared Wednesday, in the joint plenary sitting of Parliament, that, although the opposition wishes to take on the governing of the country through adopting the no-confidence motion, they have no "solution outlined" and highlighted that UDMR "does not want, cannot and must not take part in a sterile struggle for power".

"In this moment we are witnessing a democratic and legitimate exercise from the opposition, who apparently wants to take over the governing of the country, but in fact has no solution outlined, no response assumed by the parties that signed, no announced measure by those who wish to take over governing. (...) There are no talks about visions, there is no mention about the future programme, not even a sketch of a governing programme, and there is no talk about the biggest problem and solution - total lack of trust between citizens, between different groups and the state's institutions. (...) UDMR is aware of the fact that, without a ground zero, without a minimal political consensus on five-six important matters, all this fighting will continuously reflect the desire of political parties just to keep or take over executive power. We desire debates, polemic and decisions for public policies for the next 10-20 years, for the future of the country, for this administration's dozens of years background of inefficiency, for investments, for the society's relations, including between the majority and minorities. But, instead of having such debates, we are just witnessing a sterile struggle for power, of which we do not want, we cannot and we must not take part of. Consequently, we will not take part in the vote. We will not be present in the room and we ask that you mark us down as absent during the moment of the vote", said Kelemen Hunor, at the debate for the vote of no confidence.UDMR chairman pointed out that he wants "fair answers, transparent and quick" to a series of questions concerning the potential future governing."What will actually happen if the vote of no confidence will pass? This is the question that I asked several times in May and June. From our point of view, a vote of no confidence, apart from the criticism of the Government, should also have an essential component - one that clearly shows what is next. What is the governing program of those parties that truly want to take over the executive power? Who is the candidate for the position of Prime Minister and on what majority does he rely on? Who will lead the main ministries and what will be the direction followed in the most important public policies? These are just a few, not at all extravagant questions, honest questions, of common sense, questions that are waiting for as many answers, fair, transparent and quick. We are far from having answers to these questions", Kelemen Hunor said.He also replied to those that accuse UDMR that they will not help to adopt the vote of no confidence."I see a great amount of effort made by some, and others that are pointing towards UDMR, saying that because of us the vote of no confidence will not pass. 151 plus 30 is 181. Do the math yourself, from 181 to 233, how many votes are missing, presuming you have a prime minister, that you have ministers, that you have a governing program. We hope that the time will come when we will be able to talk about real problems, without slogans, without hate, without attempts at stigmatization and we will be able to decide concerning tomorrow, concerning the common good of the entire society, in the benefit of every man. I assure you that we will be present then!", the UDMR chairman declared.