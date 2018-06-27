Parliament/No-confidence motion/Vosganian: No-confidence motion cannot be tabled without saying what government, vision you have

Leader of the Alliance of Liberals and Democrats (ALDE) deputies, Varujan Vosganian criticized on Wednesday the opposition for the anti-governmental demarche, stating that you cannot table a no-confidence motion without saying what government and vision you have and without knowing figures.

"That was not a no-confidence motion, it was the behavior of football fans with all these placards. (...) Indeed, you cannot table a no-confidence motion without telling what government you have, what vision you have and without knowing figures, because, believe me, arithmetic is fundamental and the fact that you do not know the arithmetic suggests you to file the motion, because the simple arithmetic shows that you have as many votes as protesters you had in Victory Square yesterday together with you. ALDE respects its understandings on the support for the governing program. Any measure that goes beyond the governing program will have our own conditional support, that is, to the extent to which we are informed in advance and we have afterwards a consultation and a negotiation in this regard," Vosganian said in the Parliament, at the debates on the motion.He added that personalities from the 1990s, such as Corneliu Coposu, Ion Ratiu, Radu Cimpeanu, Sergiu Cunescu, Stefan Augustin Doinas, Alecu Paleologu, although they lived hard political times, never did they come with placards "hung on their necks in Parliament and never did they boo in Parliament. "