Parliament passes 2020 budget revision supplementing funds to county councils to cover social expenses

At a joint plenary sitting on Thursday, Parliament adopted an emergency ordinance regarding the revision of the 2020 national budget, approving several amendments, including providing an extra 850 million lei to county councils to cover the social expenses.

Government officials said the current revision of the budget is made under exceptional circumstances because of the situation created by the pandemic, mentioning that a re-evaluation of the national showed decreases in revenues."The 2020 national budget has revenues of 9,844.8 million lei wiped out, expenditures up by 17,396.8 million lei in financial commitments, and up by 16,933.9 million lei government loans, with the government deficit increasing 26,778.7 million lei, according to the adopted text.The lawmakers also passed an additional amendment supplementing by 850 million lei the amounts that will be sent to the county councils.