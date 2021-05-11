Parliament: Project referring to establishment of investigation committee regarding pandemic rejected

Senators and deputies have issued a negative vote, on Tuesday, on the draft decision that would have established a Parliamentary Investigation Committee regarding the real situation, the situation reported by the authorities, the evolution of public health indicators and measures to protect the health of Romanians during the pandemic.

There were 156 votes "for", 230 votes "against" and no abstentions.

The leader of the senators from the Social Democratic Party (PSD), Lucian Romascanu, told the MPs of the Save Romania Union - Party of Liberty, Unity and Solidarity (USR PLUS) that a parliamentary investigation committee "would shed light on aspects regarding which their own people - Vlad Voiculescu and Ioana Mihaila - had doubts about".The leader of the USR PLUS deputies, Ionut Mosteanu, announced that the MPs of the group will not vote for such a committee, considering it is not necessary, given that the Health Ministry is drawing up a report regarding the data of the pandemic.The leader of the PSD deputies, Alfred Simonis, reaffirmed in the plenum that a minister from USR PLUS said the Orban Government forged the data in order to organize elections in Romania.The senator of the Alliance for the Union of Romanians (AUR) invited her colleagues in the parliamentary majority to vote in favor of establishing the investigation committee, so that "justice is done".