Parliament: Sitting for investiture of Government proposed by Nicolae Ciuca has started

The Chamber of Deputies and the Senate convened on Thursday for the investiture vote on the Government proposed by Prime Minister-designate Nicolae Ciuca, agerpres reports.

The sitting is chaired by the Speaker of the Chamber of Deputies, Marcel Ciolacu, who announced that 298 parliamentarians registered their presence, out of a total of 466.

Nicolae Ciuca will present the government program and the government list. Debates will take place, followed by the vote on Parliament's confidence request.The Legislature will give confidence to the government with the vote of the majority of deputies and senators. Voting is secret, with balls.The list of ministers and the government program were submitted to Parliament on Tuesday. The proposed ministers in the Ciuca Cabinet were heard on Wednesday in the specialist committees of Parliament, all of them receiving positive opinions. The opinion of the committees is advisory.