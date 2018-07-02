Parliament/Stelian Ion on abuse of office: The text, kept in drawer; on what basis was it changed?

USR Deputy Stelian Ion criticized the Justice Ministry on Monday for submitting the proposal on the abuse of office to the Special Parliamentary Committee too late.

"How is it possible to transmit the proposal to the Ministry of Justice ten minutes before the beginning of the sitting? This text was kept in the drawer to prevent tens of thousands of people to take to the street. Without any reasoning, nothing, on what grounds has this article been changed? He only told us just about the threshold on TV stations, not that the entire offense is redefined. (...) I was personally on Friday to the Ministry of Justice, nobody received me. The minister is on holiday, there was not even an advisor to tell us what it was about," said the USR deputy.He added that by adopting this proposal, many officials who have committed serious crimes will get away with them."Many civil servants who have committed serious crimes, with very large damage, will get away with them. A threshold has been set, but the full text simply has been changed (...) On what basis did you come up with this text, with what arguments, why did you modify the element that refers to the subjective part the offense, namely to acquire for themselves, spouse or relative. That is, unless it is proven that you committed that crime not for yourself but for a friend of yours and you made him rich with millions of euro, it is ok. This is what the minister says, instead of presenting in front of us here, at the committee, these points of view because he has had it since Thursday [the amendment on the abuse of office]," said Stelian Ion.