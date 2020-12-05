ParliamentaryElection2020/ Over 43,000 Romanians abroad cast their vote until 13:00 hrs (Romania Time)

More than 43,000 Romanians voted in the Diaspora, by 13:00 hrs. on Saturday (Romania time), in the parliamentary elections, on the first day of the parliamentary election, according to AGERPRES.

Voting in the Diaspora takes place over two days - Saturday and Sunday, between 7:00 and 21:00 (local time), with the possibility of extending to 23:59 local time if there are still voters in the section or in a row outside the polling station's headquarters to enter the polling station.

Abroad, 748 polling stations are organized in 93 countries.