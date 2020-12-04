ParliamentaryElection2020/ Persons in home isolation, quarantine, in hospital or under arrest to vote with mobile ballot box

Romanians in the country, who are in quarantine or home isolation because of COVID-19, can vote on Sunday in the parliamentary election with a special ballot box, according to AGERPRES.

The voters who cannot go to the polling station's premises due to illness or disability, those who are admitted to the hospital or are serving a custodial sentence, may also request the mobile ballot box.

In this case, the presidents of the electoral bureaus of the polling stations will have the necessary measures, so that on Sunday at 21:00 the special ballot box is in the polling station.