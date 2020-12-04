 
     
DESCARCĂ APLICAȚIA: iTunes app Android app on Google Play Windows Phone Store
CELE MAI NOI ȘTIRI ȘI ALERTE BREAKING NEWS: ACTIVEAZĂ NOTIFICĂRILE

ParliamentaryElection2020/ Persons in home isolation, quarantine, in hospital or under arrest to vote with mobile ballot box

urna mobila

Romanians in the country, who are in quarantine or home isolation because of COVID-19, can vote on Sunday in the parliamentary election with a special ballot box, according to AGERPRES.

The voters who cannot go to the polling station's premises due to illness or disability, those who are admitted to the hospital or are serving a custodial sentence, may also request the mobile ballot box.

In this case, the presidents of the electoral bureaus of the polling stations will have the necessary measures, so that on Sunday at 21:00 the special ballot box is in the polling station.

ACTIVEAZĂ NOTIFICĂRILE

CITESTE SI
EXQUIS.RO
BUGETUL.RO
BLACKNEWS.RO
REVISTABLOGURILOR.RO
Externe
Sănătate
Economie
Social
Cultură si Media
Uniunea Europeană

Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri.

Urmărește stiripesurse.ro pe Facebook

stiripesurse.ro
×

Help your friends know more about Romania!

Share this article on Facebook

Share this article!

×
NEWSLETTER

Nu uitaţi să daţi "Like". În felul acesta nu veţi rata cele mai importante ştiri.