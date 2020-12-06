Singurul Exit Poll din Romania pe stiripesurse.ro, astăzi de la 21.00 3 ore 8 minute
 
     
ParliamentaryElections2020/ BEC - voter turnout 22.43 pct until 16:00 hrs

BEC referendum biroul electoral central

The voter turnout nationally in the parliamentary elections stood, on Sunday at 16:00 hrs, at 22.43 pct, meaning 4,080,404 voters, according to the data announced by the Central Electoral Bureau (BEC), as reported by AGERPRES.

In the urban environment, 2,208,232 voters turned out to the polls, while in the rural environment there were 1,872,172.

A number of 49,827 voters cast their ballots using the mobile urn.

In Bucharest 22.04 pct of voters have cast their ballots. In District 1 the turnout stood at 26.84 pct of voters enrolled in the electoral lists, in District 2 - 23.05 pct, in District 3 - 18.72 pct, in District 4 - 22.59 pct, in District 5 - 19.95 pct, in District 6 - 23.65 pct.

The highest voter turnout was recorded in the counties of Mehedinti - 31.66 pct; Teleorman - 27.94 pct and Olt - 27.48 pct, and the lowest in the counties of Vaslui - 17.44 pct; Ialomita - 18.99 pct, and Arad - 19.06 pct.

The turnout by county is as follows:

* Alba - 22.80 pct

* Arad - 19.06 pct

* Arges - 24.26 pct

* Bacau - 21.14 pct

* Bihor - 24.58 pct

* Bistrita-Nasaud - 20.59 pct

* Botosani - 21.81 pct

* Brasov - 22.19 pct

* Braila - 22.18 pct

* Buzau - 25.40 pct

* Caras-Severin - 19.58 pct

* Calarasi - 22.81 pct

* Cluj - 22.09 pct

* Constanta - 23.35 pct

* Covasna - 19.89 pct

* Dambovita - 23.79 pct

* Dolj - 26.20 pct

* Galati - 21.93 pct

* Giurgiu - 26.33 pct

* Gorj - 26.98 pct

* Harghita - 24.03 pct

* Hunedoara - 23.47 pct

* Ialomita - 18.99 pct

* Iasi - 19.36 pct

* Ilfov - 24.56 pct

* Maramures - 19.49 pct

* Mehedinti - 31.66 pct

* Mures - 20.81 pct

* Neamt - 21.87 pct

* Olt - 27.48 pct

* Prahova - 21.65 pct

* Satu Mare - 19.22 pct

* Salaj - 23.58 pct

* Sibiu - 21.30 pct

* Suceava - 20.52 pct

* Teleorman - 27.94 pct

* Timis - 20.15 pct

* Tulcea - 20.87 pct

* Vaslui - 17.44 pct

* Valcea - 24.49 pct

* Vrancea - 24.61 pct

In the parliamentary elections of 2016, the turnout to the polls until 16:00 hrs stood at 27.07 pct.

