ParliamentaryElections2020/Ciolos: I assume position of prime minister if President entrusts me with this responsibility

Dacian Ciolos, co-chairman of Save Romania Union - Party of Liberty, Unity and Solidarity (USR PLUS) Alliance, declared on Sunday evening that he would assume the position of prime minister, if President Klaus Iohannis entrusts him with this responsibility, but for the alliance it will be important to set the government objectives, according to AGERPRES.

"We will start the discussion on the government program and the government commitments and only after that we will discuss the structure of the government and the distribution of portfolios. I am very clearly committed to assume this responsibility [of prime minister] if the president of Romania grants me this responsibility, to form a government," Ciolos told public TV station TVR.

The USR PLUS leader stressed that before sharing portfolios, it is important for the alliance to establish a government program.

For his part, Dan Barna, co-chair of USR PLUS, said that during the consultations convened by President Klaus Iohannis, the alliance will nominate Dacian Ciolos as prime minister.

On the other hand, he specified that the alliance is determined to sit "at the negotiating table, as long as it is necessary," in order to establish the calendar of the government's objectives.

He mentioned that USR PLUS is waiting to see which parties will cross the electoral threshold, in order to see how the future parliamentary majority will be formed.