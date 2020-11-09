 
     
ParliamentaryElections2020/Orban: On Sunday, we launch PNL governing program for parliamentary elections

Inquam Photos / Octav Ganea
Ludovic Orban

The National Liberal Party (PNL) Chairman, Prime Minister Ludovic Orban, announced on Monday that the liberal governing program will be launched on Sunday, according to AGERPRES.

"Regarding the electoral campaign, we are preparing the governing program that we will most likely launch on Sunday. It is, practically, our commitment to Romanians to develop Romania, to develop all the resources we have at our disposal, first of all the most valuable resource - the human resource - Romanians, in order to ensure rapid economic growth in order to be able to support the investment program we have already launched. Because our goal is to ensure in the next four years an unprecedented economic growth in Romania, the highest economic growth among the countries of the European Union and the transformation of Romania into a developed country with a level of income as close as possible to the level of the European Union," said Orban at the PNL headquarters.

