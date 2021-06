The legal committees of the Chamber of Deputies and the Senate gave, on Wednesday, with a majority of votes, a favorable opinion for Fabian Gyula to hold the position of Ombudsman.

He is supported by the Hungarian Democratic Union (UDMR) and the National Liberal Party (PNL).

The appointment of the Ombudsman is to be made in the plenary sitting of the Parliament, most likely on Monday. Fabian Gyula is the only one who has applied for this position, agerpres report.