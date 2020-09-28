Partial results at 20:00 hrs: Armand, Mihaiu, Ciucu, Negoita, Baluta, Piedone, 1st place in districts

The candidates supported by the National Liberal Party (PNL) and the Save Romania Union - Party of Liberty, Unity and Solidarity (USR PLUS) Alliance for the city halls of districts 1, 2 and 6 - Clotilde Armand, Radu Mihaiu and Ciprian Ciucu - are still supported with the most votes in Sunday's elections, as well as in districts 3, 4 and 5, where Robert Negoita (Pro Bucharest2020), Daniel Baluta (PSD, Social Democratic Party) and Cristian Popescu-Piedone (PPU-SL, Humanist Power Party - Social Liberal) rank first, according to the centralized partial data of the BEC (Central Election Bureau), by 20:00 hrs, after more than 93 pct of the votes have been counted.

In District 1, after the counting of 93.69 pct of the votes, Clotilde Armand has 41.32 pct, Daniel Tudorache (PSD) - 39.46 pct, and Ioana Constantin (PMP, People's Movement Party) - 7.75 pct.

In District 2, after the centralization of 97.55 pct of the votes, Radu Mihaiu has 36.91 pct, Dan Cristian Popescu (PSD) - 31.50 pct, and Neculai Ontanu (ADER PPU-SL) - 14.06 pct.

In District 3, after the counting of 94.75 pct of the votes, Robert Negoita garnered 43.70 pct, Adrian Moraru (PNL - USR PLUS) - 28.43 pct, and Aurelian Badulescu (PSD) - 13.76 pct.

After the counting of 97.57 pct of the votes, in District 4, Daniel Baluta got 57.05 pct, and Simona Spataru (PNL - USR PLUS) - 29.85 pct.

In District 5, after 97.30 pct of the votes have been counted, Cristian Popescu-Piedone has 28.08 pct, Daniel Florea (PSD) - 25.64 pct, and Cristian Bacanu (PNL - USR PLUS) - 25.24 pct.

In District 6, after 98.08 pct of the votes have been centralized, Ciprian Ciucu took 43.42 pct of the vote, Gabriel Mutu (PSD) - 34.57 pct and Stefan Florescu (PMP) - 7.64 pct.