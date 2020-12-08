Partial results:Senate: PSD 29.64%, PNL 25.59%; Chamber of Deputies: PSD 29.24%, PNL 25.17%

The Social Democratic Party (PSD) has won the parliamentary election with 29.64 pct of the votes cast for the Senate and 29.24 pct of the ballots for the Chamber of Deputies, followed by the National Liberal Party (PNL) that garnered 25.59 pct for the Senate and 25.17 pct for the Chamber of Deputies, the Central Electoral Bureau (BEC) announced on Tuesday after the centralisation of the minutes from 99.03 pct of the polling stations.

Third comes the USR PLUS Alliance (Save Romania Union - Party of Liberty, Unity and Solidarity) which secured 15.55 pct of the votes for the Senate and 15.04 pct for the Chamber of Deputies.

The Alliance for the Unity of Romanians (AUR) got 9.09 pct of the votes for the Senate and 8.99 pct for the Chamber of Deputies, whilst the Hungarian Democratic Union of Romania (UDMR) has garnered 5.96 pct of the votes for the Senate and 5.82 pct for the Chamber of Deputies.

According to data available after the centralization of the minutes from 99.03 pct of the polling stations, the People's Movement Party (PMP) didn't make it past the 5 pct threshold required for entering Parliament, garnering 4.90% for Senate and 4.78% for he Chamber of Deputies.

Among the independent candidates for the Chamber of Deputies, Valeriu Nicolae, known as the "CV Hunter", received the most votes, namely 16,014.

The minutes from 19,364 polling stations accounting for 99.03 pct of the total of 19,553 stations had been centralized by the county constituency electoral bureaus.

The situation of the votes cast for the first 10 electoral contestants is as follows:

Chamber of Deputies:

* PSD - (1,699,884 votes) - 29.24%

* PNL - (1,463,147 votes) - 25.17%

* USR - PLUS - (874,530 votes) - 15.04%

* AUR - (522,683 votes) - 8.99%

* UDMR - (338,207 votes) - 5.82%

* PMP (the People's Movement Party) - (277,932 votes) - 4.78%

* Pro Romania - (238,605 votes) - 4.12%

* PER (the Romanian Ecologist Party) - (64,601 votes) - 1.11%

* PPU-SL (Humanist Power Party - Social Liberal) - (59,320) - 1.02%

* PRM (Greater Romania Party) - (32,596 votes) - 0.56%

Senate

* PSD - (1,727,942 votes) - 29.64%

* PNL - (1,492,072 votes) - 25.59%

* USR - PLUS - (906,680 votes) - 15.55%

* AUR - (529,744 votes) - 9.09%

* UDMR - (347,545 votes) - 5.96%

* PMP - (285,578 votes) - 4.90%

* Pro Romania - (242,715 votes) - 4.16%

* PER - (77,572 votes) - 1.33%

* PPU-SL - (70,428) - 1.22%

* PRM - (38,427 votes) - 0.66%

According to BEC, the results from several polling stations in Bucharest, Sibiu, Suceava and Valcea, as well as from 127 polling stations abroad, are still to be centralized.