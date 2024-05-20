Subscription modal logo Premium

Partnership with UNICEF continues in interest of vulnerable people (Labor Ministry)

The Ministry of Labor and Social Solidarity (MMSS) and UNICEF have a long-term partnership, and Monday's discussions focused on how UNICEF can also get involved in the development of secondary legislation on the package of laws regarding the reform of social asistance, the institution announced in a post on its official Facebook acount.

According to the cited source, UNICEF will provide technical assistance in this regard and will work together with MMSS specialists for the development of social services in Romania.

"We have a solid and long-term partnership with both the World Bank and UNICEF. We rely on UNICEF's expertise to implement the reform of the social assistance system and for this process to be of quality and in the interest of vulnerable people. We are considering expanding the area of cooperation and in areas such as the inclusion strategy of homeless people. I thank Mrs. Anna Riatti and UNICEF for the good collaboration! Together we can think and implement better public policies!" said the minister of Labor, Simona Bucura-Oprescu, according to the press release.

The meeting at the Ministry of Labor and Social Solidarity was also attended by Yusuf Bafozoda, social policy expert, and Voichita Tomus, child protection specialist at UNICEF.

