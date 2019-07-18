Patriarch Daniel awards Patriarchal Cross to Simona Halep, calls her symbol of hope

Patriarch Daniel of the Romanian Christian Orthodox Church (BOR) on Thursday presented fresh Wimbledon tennis champion Simona Halep with a Patriarchal Cross, the highest decoration of the Romanian Patriarchate, at a ceremony hosted by the Patriarch's residence.

"To many of today's young people, Simona is a symbol of diligence, perseverance and hope. We are happy to emphasise that all of her achievements are the expression of her native talent cultivated through effort, constant effort. In addition, however, the Church, dear Simona, praises a lot that fact that you publicly confess your Christian Orthodox faith by the sign of the Cross, and that is how you shows that you faithfully represent the Romanian people, a God-loving and talented nation. We wish you many years in health and happiness and much help from God!, "basilica.ro quotes Daniel as saying at the award ceremony.Halep thanked for the award, acknowledging that she is very honoured and at the same time very excited."I always thank God for all He has given me and the family where I grew up. I'm glad that I am a Romanian, I'm glad to be on this Earth and I hope to bring joy to as many people and children as possible, to inspire them to succeed with what they want. Thank God and God bless us all!" Halep said in her turn.Besides the Patriarchal Cross, Simona Halep received from Patriarch Daniel a special Centennial Bible published in 2018 to celebrate the 100th anniversary of the December 1, 1918 Greater Union.Attending the event were also Halep's parents and patriarchal councilors.