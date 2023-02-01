Patriarch Daniel, Georgian ambassador emphasize links between the two Orthodox Churches

Patriarch Daniel received, on Wednesday, in a presentation visit, the ambassador of Georgia in Bucharest, Tamar Beruchashvili, on which occasion the "fraternal" links between the two Orthodox Churches were highlighted.

"Father Patriarch Daniel emphasized the traditional relations of friendship between the two countries, as well as the cooperation and fraternal ties between the Romanian Orthodox Church and the Orthodox Church of Georgia, exemplary inspired by the personality and work of the great Orthodox hierarch originally from Georgia, the Holy Hierarch Martyr Antim Ivireanul, the Metropolitan Bishop of Romania, a symbol of Orthodox solidarity, in difficult times", informs the Romanian Patriarchate's Sector of Church, Inter-religious Relations and External Church Communities.Patriarch Daniel and Tamar Beruchashvili emphasized the real contribution of the Orthodox Church in the life of the two countries and its importance in the development of culture, by promoting, in the past, church publications for different Orthodox peoples, as well as Christian philanthropy over time.In this context, the ambassador appreciated the encouragement given by Romania to the European and Euro-Atlantic aspirations of the Georgian people, including through the Declaration on the establishment of a Strategic Partnership between Romania and Georgia, signed in Bucharest in October 2022.The parties emphasized the need to intensify cooperation at the level of student exchanges and pilgrimages to the holy places in Romania and Georgia, for a better mutual knowledge.At the same time, Tamar Beruchashvili conveyed to Patriarch Daniel the greetings of Catholicos-Patriarch of All Georgia and the spiritual leader of the Georgian Orthodox Church Ilia II and thanks for the congratulations sent by the high hierarch on his 90th birthday.