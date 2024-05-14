PATRIOT system operational in Romania is indispensable, says DefMin Tilvar

The PATRIOT system operational in Romania is indispensable, and the discussion on the transfer of such a battery to Ukraine will be analyzed in the Supreme Council for Country's Defense (CSAT), the minister of defense Angel Tilvar stated on Tuesday in Brasov.

"No one said that we have to give it [a PATRIOT system battery - editor's note]. These are requested hardware, taking into account the situation there. We have one such functional equipment and three that are in the process of becoming functional. Until then, our need is currently satisfied by this equipment. We are going to have other discussions," said the minister, according to national television channel TVR.

He explained that, at this moment, there are four PATRIOT systems in our country, one of which is operational and the rest are being operationalized. Three more such systems are to be received by the Romanian state.

"We took them precisely for Romania's need to defend its national territory. So they are relevant, and from this point of view, this operational system is indispensable," Tilvar pointed out.

According to the minister, the discussions regarding the transfer to Ukraine of such an anti-aircraft defense system will be held at the CSAT level.

"We, at the level of the National Defense, have made assessments related to this. (...) It is not a question of harming national security, it is a question of defending the national territory, obviously, in agreement with our allies, because Romania is part of an alliance that honors us and that generates security guarantees", the minister of defense also pointed out.