Paul Georgescu crosses Bristol Channel over its historic distance

Swimmer Paul Georgescu managed to cross, for the first time for Romania, the Bristol Channel on its historic distance, between Coney beach in Porthcawl and Lynmouth in Devon.

The distance in a straight line is 25 kilometers.

"I crossed the original distance of the Bristol Channel for the first time for Romania. This crossing brought me the third crown - Original Triple Crown," Paul Georgescu wrote on his Facebook page.

The title "Original Triple Crown" means the swimming of three historical distances: the English Channel that connects England with France, the Nordic Channel that connects Northern Ireland with Scotland and the Bristol Channel that connects England with Wales.

He swam in tandem with Irish swimmer John Curley and they completed the crossing in 10 hours and 55 minutes.

This is the first officially recorded tandem crossing in the history of the Bristol Channel, Georgescu said.

Paul Georgescu, Man of the Year 2021 by World Open Water Swimming Association Awards - WOWSA, also plans to finish the Oceans Seven project. He has two crossings left, both in 2024.