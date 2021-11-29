Payments of 1.26 billion euros to 745,155 farmers having filed single payment application in 2021

The Agency for Agricultural Payments and Interventions (APIA) has completed the advance payment campaign for beneficiaries filed a single payment application in 2021, in which 745,155 farmers were declared eligible, and the authorized amount is 1.26 billion euros, informs the institution, in a press release sent to AGERPRES on Monday.

"In accordance with (EU) Regulation No 1295 of 4 August 2021, the level of advances for direct payments and for rural development measures related to acreage and animals for the 2021 Campaign was established, respectively up to 70% in the case of direct payments indicated in Annex I to Regulation (EU) No 1307/2013 and up to 85% in the case of support for rural development measures referred to in Article 67 (2) of Regulation (EU) No 1306/2013. The amount of 1.26 billion euros was authorized to be paid to 745,155 farmers who submitted a Single Payment Application in the 2021 Campaign, accounting for 96.72% of the total number of farmers eligible for this type of payment," reads the release.

According to the cited source, regarding the coupled zootechnical support, the amount of 45.20 million euors was authorized to be paid to 14,646 farmers, the equivalent of 87% of those who requested support in the 2021 Campaign.Payments financed from the European Agricultural Guarantee Fund (EAGF) are made at the exchange rate of 4.9475 lei per euro, while payments financed from the European Agricultural Fund for Rural Development (EAFRD) at an exchange rate of 4.8683 lei per euro.APIA states that it will start the final payment starting with December 2, 2021, as the difference between the calculated amount and the amount granted in advance for the 2021 application year.