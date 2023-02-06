Payments of over 4.4 million RON for investments, through Anghel Saligny program

The Ministry of Development, Public Works and Administration (MDLPA) transferred, on Monday, the amount of 4,425,038.88 RON, for the settlement of invoices for eight investment objectives financed by the Anghel Saligny National Investment Program, told Agerpres.

The invoices were submitted by the local authorities for works to modernize some streets and roads of local interest, as well as for the expansion of some sewerage networks, stated the Minister of Development, Cseke Attila, according to a press release.

Through the Anghel Saligny National Investment Program, the Government (via the Ministry of Development), has a budget of 65.5 billion RON, under which it provides basic services in localities (water, sewerage and gas) and rehabilitates roads and bridges.

The status of payments made is available on the MDLPA website, at the link: https://www.mdlpa.ro/pages/plati.