Payments of over 81 million lei, for investments made through "Anghel Saligny" Programme.

The Ministry of Development, Public Works and Administration (MDLPA) transferred the amount of RON 81,027,835.45, in order to settle the invoices for 64 investment objectives financed by the "Anghel Saligny" National Investment Programme, informs the MDLPA on Thursday, told Agerpres.

According to a MDLPA press release sent to AGERPRES, the invoices were submitted by the local authorities for projects aimed at the modernization of road infrastructure and hydro-development networks, the improvement of urban mobility and the construction of bridges.

The press release also states that through the "Anghel Saligny" National Investment Programme, the Government of Romania, through the MDLPA, has a budget of RON 65.5 billion, through which it ensures basic services in localities (water supply, sewage networks and gas) and rehabilitate access roads (roads, bridges and decks).