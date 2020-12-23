People who wish to vaccinate against COVID-19 can schedule an appointment online, by phone or family physician

People who wish to vaccinate themselves against COVID-19 can make an appointment online, via phone or through their family physician or through the means of social assistance from the local councils, according to an order approved on Wednesday, through which the norms regarding authorizing, organizing and the functionality of the vaccination centers against the novel coronavirus, was established.

According to a press release sent by the National Committee of coordinating activities regarding vaccination against COVID-19, the document approved on Wednesdays shows that the vaccination centers are founded by Order of the Ministry of Health, as forwarded by the County public health directorates and Bucharest municipality, and will be organized in several forms:

- Fixed vaccination centers;- Mobile vaccination centers: caravans or other mobile formations, belonging to the Ministry of Internal Affairs - The Department for Emergency Situations and / or the Ministry of National Defence, namely the structures in their subordination;- Mobile vaccination teams, for vaccinating in specific areas;- Drive-through type vaccination centers for big cities, meant for the general population;- At the level of family physicians, upon the case, according to the epidemiology evolution and types of available vaccines.

