The personality and role of Queen Maria as an informal ambassador of Romania were evoked at the "Royal Diplomacy" conference held by historian Diana Mandache on Tuesday at the Cotroceni National Museum.

"Queen Maria contributed to changing the image of her country. She used her charm and popularity to give Romania an image," said Diana Mandache, adding that Queen Maria and King Ferdinand were the first monarchs to visit, within a diplomatic tour that took place in 1924, the seat of the League of Nations in Geneva.The historian presented to the audience the imperial roots of Queen Maria, who was related to almost all the royal houses of Europe, from Queen Victoria of Great Britain and the Russian imperial family, to the royal families in Spain, Greece, Germany or Norway.Diana Mandache brought to the attention of the public less known aspects of Queen Maria's actions both during the World War I and in 1919 when the sovereign, through her diplomatic actions, supported the cause of Romania at the Paris Peace Conference."First of all, the purpose of her mission was to create a favorable atmosphere for Romania, through contacts with leaders or through his family relations. Then she facilitated the immediate access of Prime Minister Bratianu to meetings with the British leaders, with the U.S. President. Very interesting for a consort queen at that time is the fact that she had an excellent relationship with the press, she gave interviews, she wrote articles in the American, French and British press. She also organized with the help of diplomatic representatives from Paris and London and participated in press conferences, and answered the journalists' questions," said Diana Mandache.The series of events brought together under the title "Maria, the Queen of United Romania" presents the complex personality of the sovereign, 80 years after her death.