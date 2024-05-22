Subscription modal logo Premium

Peter Sidi fetches bronze medal to Romania at ISSF Shooting European Championship Rifle/Pistol in Osijek, Croatia

wikipedia
tir sportiv

The Romanian athlete Peter Sidi (registered at CSA Steaua) won the bronze medal in the 300 m rifle prone event of the European Championships at the bullet events in Osijek, Croatia (May 20 - June 8), the Romanian Sport Shooting Federation informs.

Peter Sidi, coached by Iulica Cazan, represented Romania for the first time, after the International Shooting Federation offered him the right to participate. The athlete was world champion for Hungary in 2010.

On Thursday, the finals will take place in the 300 m rifle event in three positions, in which we are represented by Peter Sidi in the men's category.

Romania participates with four athletes in this continental shot put competition: Peter Sidi, Roxana Sidi, Dragomir Iordache and Razvan Andrei Rizea.

